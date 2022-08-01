Southwest Calgary homeowners call for relief from ring road traffic noise

Speeding motorcycles and cars late at night have several residents who live along a stretch of Tsuut’ina Trail in southwest Calgary calling for some relief.

Some homeowners in Cedarbrae have submitted complaints to the Calgary Police Service that claim vehicles are racing on the ring road between Anderson Road and Southland Drive.

Paul Gutheridge has lived in the community for almost four years and said the noise from the road is consistent but can be an issue later in the evening.

“In the mornings it’s very loud, and sometimes when it’s dead at night, like late at night on a Saturday or Sunday,” Gutheridge told Global News. “Sometimes you can’t even sit out in the back because it’s so loud.”

The home’s backyards face the southwest stretch of the ring road, which fully opened to motorists late last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Bob Lake and his wife Sheila have lived in the community for 48 years and said the noise issues began immediately after the road was opened.

“In the evenings you can hear them all racing up and down,” Bob said.

According to Sheila, the couple has to close the windows to hear the TV because of the traffic.

Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner told Global News her office has heard complaints from across the ward about noise from the major roadways in the area.

“It’s very frustrating that summer evenings are interrupted by loud vehicles who sound as if they’re racing,” Penner said in a statement. “I myself live nearby one of these roads and I’m frustrated too.”

For the situation in Cedarbrae, Penner said she has been working with Alberta Transportation to get updated sound studies in the area, and that her office continues to follow up because “there is no firm date or commitment.”

Penner’s statement encouraged residents impacted by the noise to contact her office, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line as well as area MLA Whitney Issik.

Story continues below advertisement

Issik, who represents Calgary-Glenmore, told Global News that she hears “the engines revving almost nightly,” and that Calgary police have enforcement jurisdiction on that stretch of the ring road.

“My office has been in contact with CPS several times regarding this issue following racing and speeding concerns that I’ve heard from my constituents at town halls,” Issik said in a statement to Global News. “Our CPS community liaison has assured me that their traffic unit has been out on that stretch of the road numerous times and have issued many speeding tickets.”

There is a berm behind the Cedarbrae homes but residents said they’d like to see a sound barrier installed to help get some peace and quiet.

“We need the wall, but the city and the government aren’t putting up a wall,” Lake said. “They put up a wire fence; that’s going to really help with the noise… a wire fence.”

Others in the neighbourhood hope a solution can be found sooner rather than later.

“When you hear that screaming motorbike ripping up the road at 300 km/h, that’s when you realize that something (has) got to be done, or someone’s going to get killed.”

Advertisement