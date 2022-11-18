Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

1-bedroom apartment rent in Kelowna reaches $2K a month

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 3:53 pm
The price of rent in Kelowna has risen again, with two rental companies saying the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $2,000 a month. View image in full screen
The price of rent in Kelowna has risen again, with two rental companies saying the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $2,000 a month. The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton

The price of renting in Kelowna, B.C., has reached an unwanted new high.

According to the website Rentals.ca, a one-bedroom apartment in the city now goes for $2,003 a month. That’s up from 21.5 per cent one year ago, when one-bedroom apartments were roughly going for $1,650 a month.

The price of renting a two-bedroom apartment in the largest city in B.C.’s Interior also rose. That price is now $2,421 a month.

Read more: Rent in Hamilton could be cheaper than a monthly mortgage payment amid interest rate hikes, report says

“Rents continued to surge across Canada during October, rising 11.8 per cent year over year to an average of $1,976 across all property types,” said Rentals.ca.

“Rents charged last month were an average of $209 per month higher than in the same month a year ago ($1,767) and $130 per month (7 per cent) higher than the pre-pandemic high in October 2019 ($1,845).”

Story continues below advertisement

It added that “the latest annual increase for rents was more than double the annual increase in average hourly wages of employees in Canada at 5.6 per cent, as reported by Statistics Canada for October.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government announces enhanced tax measures, relief for renters'
B.C. government announces enhanced tax measures, relief for renters

Last October, another online company that reports on rent prices listed Kelowna’s one-bedroom cost at $1,610, with two bedrooms going for $2,180.

Trending Now

This month, in its Canadian rent report, Zumper listed the price of a one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna at $1,960, with a two-bedroom going for $2,410.

Zumper says Kelowna is the fifth-most expensive place to rent in Canada, with Vancouver first ($2,500 and $3,500), Toronto second ($2,130, $2,680) and Burnaby ($2,100, $2,980) and Victoria ($2,100, $2,630) tied for third.

Of Canada’s largest cities, Zumper listed St. John’s, N.L., as having the cheapest rent, with one-bedroom apartments going for $890 and two bedrooms listed at $1,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'StatCan report shows home ownership down, rentals up in B.C.'
StatCan report shows home ownership down, rentals up in B.C.

For Zumper’s Canadian rent report, visit the Zumper website.

For Rental.ca’s list of national rankings, visit Rentals.ca.

Click to play video: 'Province expands speculation and vacancy tax to include more B.C. municipalities'
Province expands speculation and vacancy tax to include more B.C. municipalities

 

Okanagancentral okanaganConsumerRentRental Marketrentals.carental pricesRent Pricesapartment rentalsOne-bedroom RentKelowna rent pricestwo bedroom rentZumper.com
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers