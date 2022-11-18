Police in Kingston, Ont. make arrest in 6th homicide of 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 88-year-old Jahzerah Berndt.

On Monday, Kingston police responded to a call for assistance from a home on McKendry Road in Glenburnie, just north of the city. Police say they located the body of the man they say was the lone occupant of the home.

According to Kingston police, a search warrant was executed at a home on Front Street in Belleville on Thursday. The resident of the home was arrested and is now facing charges related to the death of Berndt.

Daniel Berndt, 55, has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim and the suspect share the same last name, though police have not said whether the two men were related.

Investigators are still appealing to the public for additional assistance in tracking the whereabouts of a black, two-door 2005 GMC Jimmy between Nov. 12 and 13. Police have revealed that they believe this vehicle travelled from Belleville to Glenburnie and back at that time.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca or Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively, you can reach out to crimetips@kpf.ca.