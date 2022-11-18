Kingston police seek car possibly associated with homicide investigation

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a car that may be involved with this week’s homicide on McKendry Road.
Police are looking for anyone who may have seen a black, two-door GMC Jimmy between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
They’re also hoping someone will be able to provide dashcam footage of the vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.
