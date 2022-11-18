Menu

Kingston police seek car possibly associated with homicide investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:56 am
Police are looking for a black, two-door GMC Jimmy that may be involved with a recent murder.
Kingston Police

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a car that may be involved with this week’s homicide on McKendry Road.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen a black, two-door GMC Jimmy between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Police are asking anyone with information about this vehicle to contact them.
Kingston Police

They’re also hoping someone will be able to provide dashcam footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

