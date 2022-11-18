Ontario Police College security contractor charged with criminal harassment, extortion

Send this page to someone via email

A security contractor at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., is facing criminal harassment and extortion charges following an investigation that began earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP said Friday that members of their Elgin detachment were contacted by staff at the college on Nov. 10 to initiate an investigation.

The investigation, police said, was in response to a complaint from two students regarding an employee of a private-sector security contractor at the college.

Details about the complaint were not provided, however, police said a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has since been charged in connection with the case.

The accused faces two counts of criminal harassment (repeatedly following, repeatedly communicating with, watching and besetting, threatening conduct) and two counts of extortion, police said.

He’s expected to make a first court appearance on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.