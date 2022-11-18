Menu

Crime

Ontario Police College security contractor charged with criminal harassment, extortion

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2022 3:19 pm
The entrance to the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. View image in full screen
The entrance to the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. SteveTheAirman (CC BY-SA) via Wikimedia Commons

A security contractor at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., is facing criminal harassment and extortion charges following an investigation that began earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP said Friday that members of their Elgin detachment were contacted by staff at the college on Nov. 10 to initiate an investigation.

The investigation, police said, was in response to a complaint from two students regarding an employee of a private-sector security contractor at the college.

Read more: Woman charged after $80K in fentanyl seized from southeast London, Ont. home: police

Details about the complaint were not provided, however, police said a 53-year-old St. Thomas man has since been charged in connection with the case.

The accused faces two counts of criminal harassment (repeatedly following, repeatedly communicating with, watching and besetting, threatening conduct) and two counts of extortion, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s expected to make a first court appearance on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

