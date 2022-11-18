Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Report of possible ‘armed individual’ puts Quebec junior college in lockdown

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 4:13 pm
Police have established a security perimeter around the college. View image in full screen
Police have established a security perimeter around the college. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A Quebec junior college north of Montreal was under lockdown Friday afternoon as a preventive measure after police say they were called about a “possibly armed individual” on campus.

Collège Lionel-Groulx issued a statement on its Facebook page shortly before 2:30 p.m. about the situation, asking students and staff to confine to their classrooms. The administration said a “suspicious person” was seen outside the school.

“The situation is under police control and the search is ongoing,” the CEGEP wrote around 3 p.m. in an update.

The Thérèse-De Blainville police department said in a statement it received a call around 1:30 p.m. and said officers were quickly sent to the post-secondary school.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘We were scared’: Lockdown at Quebec junior college ends with arrest of 19-year-old man

Story continues below advertisement

“Staff and students are currently confined, allowing the police to carry out the necessary checks,” police said. “This deployment aims to secure people and places.”

There were no injuries to report, according to police.

People are asked to avoid the area around Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Thérèse, located about 40 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said in a message on social media that he is aware of the situation and his office is closely monitoring it.

Francois Bonnardelpolice operationQuebec CEGEPsSainte-ThérèseQuebec cegepQuebec cegep lockdownCollege Lionel Groulx lockdownCollege Lionel-GroulxQuebec junior collegeSte-Therese cegep lockdown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers