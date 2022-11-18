Report of possible ‘armed individual’ puts Quebec junior college in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec junior college north of Montreal was under lockdown Friday afternoon as a preventive measure after police say they were called about a “possibly armed individual” on campus.

Collège Lionel-Groulx issued a statement on its Facebook page shortly before 2:30 p.m. about the situation, asking students and staff to confine to their classrooms. The administration said a “suspicious person” was seen outside the school.

“The situation is under police control and the search is ongoing,” the CEGEP wrote around 3 p.m. in an update.

The Thérèse-De Blainville police department said in a statement it received a call around 1:30 p.m. and said officers were quickly sent to the post-secondary school.

“Staff and students are currently confined, allowing the police to carry out the necessary checks,” police said. “This deployment aims to secure people and places.”

There were no injuries to report, according to police.

People are asked to avoid the area around Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Thérèse, located about 40 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said in a message on social media that he is aware of the situation and his office is closely monitoring it.