Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two girls, aged 12, arrested after fire destroys Elsipogtog Youth Centre

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Youth centre fire a big loss for Elsipogtog First Nation'
Youth centre fire a big loss for Elsipogtog First Nation
A popular gathering spot in Elsipogtog First Nation is gone. The youth centre was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning, and as Suzanne Lapointe reports, it's a big loss for the community.

Two girls from Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the local youth centre last week.

Police responded to the fire, which “completely destroyed” the youth centre, on Nov. 10 around 4:50 a.m. The fire was deemed suspicious.

In a news release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers arrested a 12-year-old girl later that day. The next day, another 12-year-old girl was arrested.

Read more: ‘It’s just sad’: Elsipogtog Youth Centre destroyed in suspicious fire

Both girls were later released, and are scheduled to appear in Elsipogtog Provincial Court in March 2023.

“We recognize that this is a very significant loss to the community, and we’d like to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation,” said Sgt. Pierre-Luc Hache of the Elsipogtog RCMP detachment in the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Thanks to information provided by community members, we were able to quickly identify the individuals responsible for the fire.”

The Elsipogtog Youth Centre was destroyed in a fire last week. View image in full screen
The Elsipogtog Youth Centre was destroyed in a fire last week. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

In a phone interview, Hache said charges will not be laid until the court appearance.

Elsipogtog First Nation Chief Arren Sock said in the release the youth centre “has been an integral part of our community for more than 20 years.”

“We are currently in discussion with our youth support staff and various departments to determine the steps necessary to ensure that youth services can continue during this time,” he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

New BrunswickArsonSuspicious FireYouth CentreElsipogtog Fireelsipogtog youth centreelsipogtog youth centre fireelsipogtog arsonelsipogtog youth centre arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers