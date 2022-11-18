Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Questions raised about City of Surrey’s sick day staff incentive program

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 12:50 pm
Woman sneezing behind a window, using a tissue. View image in full screen
Questions are being raised about a program for City of Surrey workers and staying home when they are sick. . Getty Images

Questions are being raised about a program for City of Surrey workers and staying home when they are sick.

On Thursday, employees were notified by email that the city plans to relaunch its Attendance Support Program on Jan. 1, 2023.

The program has been on hold since the start of the pandemic.

“Staff who remain healthy and do not require the use of any sick time within a calendar year will be given a $50 gift card and a letter of recognition will be placed in the employee’s file,” the email reads.

It also states that “staff who are in the lowest 20 per cent of sick time users for their peer group will be recognized with an incentive of $25.”

Trending Now

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said people need to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands, and he recommended wearing a mask indoors to stop the spread of viruses in communities.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers'
Steady increase in sick days among B.C. health-care workers

Read more: Surrey Police Union opposes mayor’s policing plan, members declare no intention of joining RCMP

The City of Surrey told Global News in a statement that the “recognition program encourages a healthy lifestyle and has been in place for many years.”

It acknowledges those employees who achieve good attendance and is not intended, nor perceived, as a means of encouraging staff to show up to work while sick.

City of SurreySick DaysSick Day ProgramCity of Surrey sick daysCity of Surrey staffSick day incentiveSick day incentivesSick days gift cardSurrey sick day programSurrey sick days

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers