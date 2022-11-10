Surrey Police Union opposes mayor’s policing plan, members declare no intention of joining RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 293 Surrey Police Service officers said it opposes the new Surrey mayor’s plan of keeping Surrey RCMP operating within the city.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke previously said she had plans for Surrey Police Service officers and civilian staff to join the Surrey RCMP.

In response, 275 of the 293 Surrey Police Union (SPU) member officers signed a pledge stating, “I declare that if the Surrey Police Service ceases to exist, I have no intention to apply to nor join any RCMP detachment as my next career move.”

“The Mayor’s comments demonstrate the disconnect that continues to exist between City Hall politics and those who joined the Surrey Police Service to serve all Surrey residents,” said SPU president Rick Stewart.

“Our officers have voluntarily signed this declaration because of a number of specific reasons related to the RCMP, and as such, Mayor Locke’s hiring plan shows no regard for the will of our members.”

Stewart went on to explain that many officers joined the SPU to serve in a Surrey-based municipal force.

“In addition, Mayor Locke’s interview also brought forth the possibility of placement of SPU officers ‘somewhere in an RCMP jurisdiction’ that isn’t Surrey,” union staff said in a release.

“Once again, the local aspect of policing remains as members’ number one motivation in wanting to remain working for the SPS.”

Vancouver’s incoming mayor, Ken Sim, says the city could achieve his goal of hiring 100 new police officers by taking on members left jobless if Surrey axes its transition to a municipal force.

Speaking on Global News Morning BC, Sim said he wouldn’t try to poach the officers, but should Surrey move ahead with Locke‘s plan to dismantle the Surrey Police Service and return to the RCMP, he’d be interested.

“There’s talk now of them not having their own police force — we may be able to hire people even faster,” Sim said.

“Now, we want to support our local partners. It’s not as if we’re going after these individuals, but there’s an opportunity where there may be a lot of police officers available — and that wasn’t actually factored into our original plan, so we’re actually feeling even more optimistic today than we did on Friday.”

Global News has reached out to Locke and the City of Surrey for comment.