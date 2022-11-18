Meth, guns found in vehicle of sleeping man leads Steinbach RCMP to stolen loot

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation that began after meth and guns were found in a parked vehicle with a sleeping man at the wheel in Steinbach, has led investigators to a trove of stolen goods, police say.

On Oct. 21, officers knocked on the window of the parked vehicle on Donald Avenue after they noticed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Police say a small amount of methamphetamine could be seen in the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the 42-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie, once he’d been woken up.

A further search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun and a rifle, both of which had previously been reported stolen, police say.

The suspect was later released on a promise to appear in Steinbach court Nov. 24.

The continuing investigation led officers to the suspect’s home in the RM of La Broquerie with a warrant on Nov. 10, police said in a release Friday.

Police say more stolen property was found there, including a stolen firearm.

Police say officers also found two loaded firearms and several improperly stored firearms. A search of the property also turned up an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The 42-year-old property owner – the man who police found asleep in his car – and a 48-year-old man were both arrested at the home.

Police say both accused have been released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 19, where each will face several property and firearms-related charges.