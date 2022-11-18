Menu

Crime

Meth, guns found in vehicle of sleeping man leads Steinbach RCMP to stolen loot

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 1:44 pm
RCMP say investigators have recovered a number of stolen items including firearms, following an investigation that started after a man was found sleeping in a vehicle in Steinbach. View image in full screen
RCMP say investigators have recovered a number of stolen items including firearms, following an investigation that started after a man was found sleeping in a vehicle in Steinbach. RCMP Handout

An investigation that began after meth and guns were found in a parked vehicle with a sleeping man at the wheel in Steinbach, has led investigators to a trove of stolen goods, police say.

On Oct. 21, officers knocked on the window of the parked vehicle on Donald Avenue after they noticed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Read more: Massive meth bust by police has wide-ranging impacts on Winnipeg: advocates

Police say a small amount of methamphetamine could be seen in the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the 42-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie, once he’d been woken up.

A further search of the vehicle found a loaded handgun and a rifle, both of which had previously been reported stolen, police say.

The suspect was later released on a promise to appear in Steinbach court Nov. 24.

Trending Now

The continuing investigation led officers to the suspect’s home in the RM of La Broquerie with a warrant on Nov. 10, police said in a release Friday.

Police say more stolen property was found there, including a stolen firearm.

Read more: Winnipeg guns and gangs unit seizes record-setting $6 million in meth

Police say officers also found two loaded firearms and several improperly stored firearms. A search of the property also turned up an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The 42-year-old property owner – the man who police found asleep in his car – and a 48-year-old man were both arrested at the home.

Police say both accused have been released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 19, where each will face several property and firearms-related charges.

