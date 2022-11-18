Menu

Sports

Winnipeg football coach is ‘really, really proud’ to see former players compete in Grey Cup

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'High school football coach who taught Demski, Oliveira and Harris, headed to Regina for Grey Cup'
High school football coach who taught Demski, Oliveira and Harris, headed to Regina for Grey Cup
Retired Oak Park High School football coach Stu Nixon talks about coaching Nic Demski, Brady Oliveira and Andrew Harris, who will be playing in Sunday's Grey Cup.

Three former football players from Winnipeg’s Oak Park High School are competing in the Grey Cup on Sunday and their old coach couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s like I got a horseshoe in my ear. I don’t know. It was a really, really rewarding and wonderful career to coach right through those years. I just seem to have one talented … player after another.”

Stu Nixon trained the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ Nic Demski and Brady Oliveria and the Toronto Argonauts‘ Andrew Harris.

Nixon said he’s lucky to have worked with such good players.

“In the program that I ran, we had a lot of really good coaches. We had guys that played university or pro or junior and had a lot of playing experience and then we’re really good with kids and coached for a long time. It was a good staff and we’re all like really, really proud.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nixon said he hopes Harris has a good game, but is rooting for the Bombers to come out on top.

Grey CupBombersAndrew HarrisNic DemskiOak Park High SchoolGrey Cup 2022Stu NixonBombers Grey Cup 2022Brady Oliveria
