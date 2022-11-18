Peterborough police make assault, harassment arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police report several assault and harassment arrests made on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported assault at a residence in Cavan. Police learned that during an argument, a man struck a woman several times and threatened her during an argument.

Police say the suspect also destroyed property before leaving the residence. He was located in the area of County Road 10 and Highway 7A.

The 36-year-old Ottawa man was charged with two counts each of spousal assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tenant/landlord dispute

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant at a residence in the area of Park Street North and Parkhill Road West. Police say officers learned a disagreement between the individuals had been ongoing for several months and had also seen the power turned off to the victim’s unit.

A 56-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with mischief and criminal harassment.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Domestic dispute

Also around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers were informed of a domestic incident between two former partners that included threatening messages and videos.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Lindsay man who was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a spouse and criminal harassment by repeated communication.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.