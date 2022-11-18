Police seize over $1 million in illegal street drugs during Brantford bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two Brantford men are facing charges in connection with a bust that saw a street value of close to $1.1 million in drugs seized at four Brant County locations Thursday.

Brantford Police say the two-month joint operation with Six Nations Police resulted in about $240,000 worth of crystal meth, $94,000 in cocaine, a handgun and cash confiscated from a home located on Diana Avenue during the morning of Nov. 17.

With over $1 million in drugs, firearms and drug manufacturing equipment (pill press) seized, and two Brantford men arrested; Project MENACE is the largest seizure of it's kind for a BPS/ Six Nations Police joint investigation: https://t.co/wq7LQ8RjNu

About $800,000 worth of fentanyl, $8,500 worth of cocaine, cash and a handgun were collected by authorities simultaneously at another house on St. George Street in Brantford.

Close to $34,000 in crystal meth and cocaine were seized at premises on Papple Road.

Investigators say tactical units from OPP and Guelph Police also seized a small amount of prescription medicine at a residence on Grey Street, Brantford.

Detectives allege those charged engaged in trafficking drugs within Brantford and throughout southwestern Ontario.

The two Brantford residents, 27 and 24, are facing charges connected with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized firearms.

“This investigation has resulted in removing over $1,000,000 in illegal drugs, firearms from our community – the largest seizure of its kind through a BPS and SNP-led investigation,” said Brantford Police chief Rob Davis in a statement following the seizures.