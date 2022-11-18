Menu

Crime

Police seize over $1 million in illegal street drugs during Brantford bust

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:01 am
A joint investigation between Brantford Police and Six Nations Police seized close to $1.1 million in illegal drugs. View image in full screen
A joint investigation between Brantford Police and Six Nations Police seized close to $1.1 million in illegal drugs.

Two Brantford men are facing charges in connection with a bust that saw a street value of close to $1.1 million in drugs seized at four Brant County locations Thursday.

Brantford Police say the two-month joint operation with Six Nations Police resulted in about $240,000 worth of crystal meth, $94,000 in cocaine, a handgun and cash confiscated from a home located on Diana Avenue during the morning of Nov. 17.

About $800,000 worth of fentanyl, $8,500 worth of cocaine, cash and a handgun were collected by authorities simultaneously at another house on St. George Street in Brantford.

Trending Now

Close to $34,000 in crystal meth and cocaine were seized at premises on Papple Road.

Investigators say tactical units from OPP and Guelph Police also seized a small amount of prescription medicine at a residence on Grey Street, Brantford.

Detectives allege those charged engaged in trafficking drugs within Brantford and throughout southwestern Ontario.

The two Brantford residents, 27 and 24, are facing charges connected with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized firearms.

“This investigation has resulted in removing over $1,000,000 in illegal drugs, firearms from our community – the largest seizure of its kind through a BPS and SNP-led investigation,” said Brantford Police chief Rob Davis in a statement following the seizures.

Guelph PoliceDrug BustBrantfordDrug SeizureBrantford PoliceBrant CountySt. George StreetFentanyl seizurediana avenueBrantford drug bustcrystal meth seizureSix Nation police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

