Calendar

Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from top civil servant about convoy protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 6:56 am
Click to play video: 'PM’s national security advisor questioned at Emergencies Act inquiry'
PM’s national security advisor questioned at Emergencies Act inquiry
WATCH: PM's national security advisor questioned at Emergencies Act inquiry

A slate of officials from the Privy Council Office, including Canada’s top civil servant, are expected to testify Friday at a public inquiry assessing the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act last winter.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is scrutinizing the events and advice that led to the mid-February decision, which came nearly three weeks into “Freedom Convoy” protests that took over downtown Ottawa and blockaded border crossings.

Read more: Extremists among ‘Freedom Convoy’ could attack the public, PM’s advisor warned

The day is expected to begin with testimony from the deputy secretary to cabinet, Jacqueline Bogden, and Jeffery Hutchinson, a senior adviser in her office.

Clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette and deputy clerk Nathalie Drouin are scheduled to give their testimony after that.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Federal government says protests represented a ‘threat’ to America-Canada trade'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Federal government says protests represented a ‘threat’ to America-Canada trade

Charette is mandated to act as a nonpartisan adviser to the prime minister and sits at the top of the federal public service.

Security officials and members of the federal cabinet, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to testify next week.

 

Freedom ConvoyEmergencies ActEmergencies Act inquiryOttawa protestsconvoy to Ottawafreedom convoy protestsPrivy Council OfficeEmergencies Act use
© 2022 The Canadian Press

