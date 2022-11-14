Senior civil servants testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Send this page to someone via email

The Emergencies Act inquiry is kicking off another week of hearings with testimony from senior federal government officials.

High-ranking public servants from the public safety department and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) are set to share their experience with the protests that snarled Ottawa’s streets and clogged border crossings in Windsor, Ont., and Coutts, Alta., in late January and February.

The inquiry will also present additional reports and documents on Monday that it has yet to showcase during its hearings.

After that, Rob Stewart, who is the deputy minister for public safety — the most senior civil service role in the department — is slated to appear. He’ll be joined by Dominic Rochon, who is the senior assistant deputy minister dealing with both national and cyber security at the public safety department.

The former Canadian consul general for Detroit, Joe Comartin, is also slated to testify on Monday alongside Cindy Termorshuizen, who serves as the assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management at Global Affairs Canada.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act and holding hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.

— With a file from The Canadian Press