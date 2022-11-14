Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Senior civil servants testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 9:38 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Senior civil servants testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

The Emergencies Act inquiry is kicking off another week of hearings with testimony from senior federal government officials.

High-ranking public servants from the public safety department and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) are set to share their experience with the protests that snarled Ottawa’s streets and clogged border crossings in Windsor, Ont., and Coutts, Alta., in late January and February.

Read more: Alberta received no federal help to deal with protest blockade last winter: inquiry

The inquiry will also present additional reports and documents on Monday that it has yet to showcase during its hearings.

Trending Now

After that, Rob Stewart, who is the deputy minister for public safety — the most senior civil service role in the department — is slated to appear. He’ll be joined by Dominic Rochon, who is the senior assistant deputy minister dealing with both national and cyber security at the public safety department.

Story continues below advertisement

The former Canadian consul general for Detroit, Joe Comartin, is also slated to testify on Monday alongside Cindy Termorshuizen, who serves as the assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management at Global Affairs Canada.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the Liberal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act and holding hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

Freedom Convoyfreedom convoy 2022Emergencies ActEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to Ottawaconvoy to ottawa 2022Public Order Emergency CommissionJustin Trudeau Emergencies ActPOECemergencies act justin trudeauConvoy inquiry newsglobal affairs canada convoypublic safety convoywhere to watch emergencies act inquiry
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers