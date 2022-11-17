Menu

Canada

Significant lake effect snow squalls off Lake Ontario expected, Environment Canada says

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 6:53 pm
Environment Canada warns Kingston, Ont. residents could see an intense snow squall starting Thursday night. View image in full screen
Environment Canada warns Kingston, Ont. residents could see an intense snow squall starting Thursday night. Darryn Davis / Global News

Environment Canada says residents in parts of Prince Edward County to Kingston, Ont., should prepare for an intense snow squall expected to develop over Lake Ontario Thursday night bringing extremely dangerous travel conditions.

The weather is likely to change from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres Friday morning, and again Friday night into Saturday.

The weather agency says local snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are likely by Sunday morning.

Higher amounts are possible in persistent snow squalls.

Environment Canada warns visibility may be reduced to near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Click to play video: 'Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving'
Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving

 

Environment CanadaKingstonLake OntarioPrince Edward CountySnow squallslake effect snowZero Visibility
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

