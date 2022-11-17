Menu

World

Gaza Strip fire kills at least 21, injures several others: officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 17, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Israel-Gaza conflict: Palestinian death toll rises to 41 amid ceasefire talks'
Israel-Gaza conflict: Palestinian death toll rises to 41 amid ceasefire talks
WATCH: Israel-Gaza conflict: Palestinian death toll rises to 41 amid ceasefire talks – Aug 7, 2022

At least 21 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.

Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, sending flames and smoke from the site.

Click to play video: 'Palestinians ‘deserve their territory and freedom,’ South African foreign minister says'
Palestinians ‘deserve their territory and freedom,’ South African foreign minister says

Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.

Jabalia is one of eights refugee camps there, home for 2.3 million people and one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Editing by Mark Porter)

© 2022 Reuters

