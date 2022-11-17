Menu

World

U.K.’s Royal Mail workers to strike right before Christmas in dispute over pay: union

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 17, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Sunak sworn in as Britain’s PM, vows to tackle ‘profound economic crisis’'
Sunak sworn in as Britain’s PM, vows to tackle ‘profound economic crisis’
On the first day in his new role, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is vowing to fix the political and economic crises he's inherited. Eric Sorensen looks at the promises Sunak is making, and what his appointment could mean for Canada. – Oct 25, 2022

Postal workers at Britain’s Royal Mail will strike for six days in the run-up to the busy Christmas period in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, their union said on Thursday.

The workers will strike on Dec. 23 and 24, in addition to Dec. 9, 11, 14 and 15, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, said in a statement.

Read more: U.K. declares bank holiday to celebrate coronation of King Charles III

The strikes are in addition to walkouts scheduled for three days later this month and on Dec. 1.

“The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end,” a spokesperson said. “But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realize we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers.”

News of the fresh strikes comes a day after Royal Mail said talks with the union aimed at averting a strike had been extended.

Click to play video: 'Canadians warned against overspending for the holidays'
Canadians warned against overspending for the holidays

Royal Mail, the British arm of International Distribution Services IDSI.L, has been locked in a bitter dispute with the CWU over pay and job conditions, leading to several days of strikes this year.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new strikes.

 

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Macfie)

ChristmasBritain's Royal MailBritain's Royal Mail strikeCommunication Workers UnionUK mail strikeUK postage strikeUK postal service strike
© 2022 Reuters

