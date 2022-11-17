Halloween candy in Rocky Mountain House did not test positive for fentanyl

RCMP provided an update Thursday, saying a substance seized from a child’s Halloween candy in Rocky Mountain House did not test positive for a controlled substance.
On Nov. 2, a concerned parent contacted Rocky Mountain House RCMP after going through their child’s Halloween candy and coming across an open package with three pieces of a dark, unknown substance inside.
RCMP said early tests of the substance resulted in a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl.
However, further testing at a lab did not produce “positive tests for a controlled substance,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
Officers continue to investigate.
