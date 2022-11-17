Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halloween candy in Rocky Mountain House did not test positive for fentanyl

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 4:18 pm
Photographs of candy whose early testing came up a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl, according to Rocky Mountain House RCMP. View image in full screen
Photographs of candy whose early testing came up a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl, according to Rocky Mountain House RCMP. handout / RCMP

RCMP provided an update Thursday, saying a substance seized from a child’s Halloween candy in Rocky Mountain House did not test positive for a controlled substance.

On Nov. 2, a concerned parent contacted Rocky Mountain House RCMP after going through their child’s Halloween candy and coming across an open package with three pieces of a dark, unknown substance inside.

Read more: Possible fentanyl found in Rocky Mountain House Halloween candy: RCMP

RCMP said early tests of the substance resulted in a presumptive positive test for the presence of fentanyl.

Trending Now

However, further testing at a lab did not produce “positive tests for a controlled substance,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Officers continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two people taken into custody in connection with THC-laced Halloween candy in Winnipeg'
Two people taken into custody in connection with THC-laced Halloween candy in Winnipeg
Alberta RCMPFentanylRocky Mountain HouseHalloween CandyDrug PoisoningDrug TestControlled Substancepresumptive testsuspicious Halloween candy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers