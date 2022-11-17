Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Quebec police nab three suspects in connection with thefts of bulldog puppies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 3:40 pm
Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested three people in connection with a series of puppy thefts targeting breeders last year.

The cases involved breeders across the province who were targeted by thieves after listing their dogs, mainly French bulldogs, for sale online.

Police say suspects showed up in groups at the addresses where the puppies were for sale and on some occasions, pepper spray was used to allow them to flee with the animals.

Provincial police say an 18-year-old man from Laval, Que., was arrested in October 2021 in Thurso, in western Quebec, allowing investigators to tie him to other cases in the province and submit them to the Crown.

Trending Now

Investigators arrested two men from Laval, Que., both 19, on Wednesday and a third man was arrested in Blainville, Que.

All three appeared in court by video and remain detained, and police say their investigation continues.

SQPuppyQuebec policeDog TheftBulldogsstolen dogsStolen PuppiesBreedersFrench bulldogsdog saleQuebec dog theft
© 2022 The Canadian Press

