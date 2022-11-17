Menu

Crime

Brampton man charged in connection with romance scam investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 3:41 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A 64-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged in connection with an alleged romance scam, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the alleged scam lasted for months through 2020 and into 2021.

In a press release, officers said an investigation revealed that an “older adult victim” had sent money to the suspect to allegedly pay off legal fees and medical bills “all with the promise to one day meet in person.”

According to police, the suspect allegedly received “in excess of $10,000” via electronic transfer.

Read more: Toronto man charged with fraud after convincing romantic partners to invest in fake schemes

“After speaking to family members, the victim realized they were the target of a ‘Romance Scam,'” police said. “It was discovered the victim only ever communicated with the suspect electronically and had never met in person.”

Officers said Alex Jana from Brampton was arrested and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton in January.

Investigators said there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto area “and beyond.”

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

