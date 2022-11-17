Doncaster street fire sends 3 to the hospital, 2 cats perish

Send this page to someone via email

A fire on Doncaster Street sent three people to hospital overnight.

Winnipeg fire crews say a two-storey townhouse caught fire at around 4 a.m. on Thursday and was put out 90 minutes later.

One person escaped the home on their own and was admitted to hospital in stable condition.

Two bystanders went into the building to search for others who might have been trapped inside before crews arrived.

The pair were rushed to the hospital, one stable, the other unstable.

Fire crews discovered two cats caught in the house. One was found dead, while the other couldn’t be resuscitated.

Two units were significantly damaged and others were also affected by smoke.

Officials believe the fire started as a result of a smoking accident.