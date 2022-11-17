Menu

Fire

Doncaster street fire sends 3 to the hospital, 2 cats perish

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 12:27 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A fire on Doncaster Street sent three people to hospital overnight.

Winnipeg fire crews say a two-storey townhouse caught fire at around 4 a.m. on Thursday and was put out 90 minutes later.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters battle Sherbrook Street blaze Wednesday morning

One person escaped the home on their own and was admitted to hospital in stable condition.

Two bystanders went into the building to search for others who might have been trapped inside before crews arrived.

The pair were rushed to the hospital, one stable, the other unstable.

Read more: Man, 45, dies in fire on Logan Ave., Winnipeg police investigating

Fire crews discovered two cats caught in the house. One was found dead, while the other couldn’t be resuscitated.

Two units were significantly damaged and others were also affected by smoke.

Officials believe the fire started as a result of a smoking accident.

