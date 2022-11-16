Winnipeg firefighters battle Sherbrook Street blaze Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A fire on Sherbrook Street led to a temporary road closure Wednesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., fire crews were battling a blaze both inside and outside a home on Sherbrook, between Westminster Street and Sara Avenue.

Everyone in the building was able to escape safely, and no injuries were reported, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are currently available.

0:25 Fire claims vacant Winnipeg duplex early Monday