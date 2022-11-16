Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters battle Sherbrook Street blaze Wednesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 9:44 am
Winnipeg fire crews on the scene at a Sherbrook Street house fire. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews on the scene at a Sherbrook Street house fire. Global News / Rudy Pawlychyn

A fire on Sherbrook Street led to a temporary road closure Wednesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., fire crews were battling a blaze both inside and outside a home on Sherbrook, between Westminster Street and Sara Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg crews respond to 5 house fires since Sunday, begin investigations

Everyone in the building was able to escape safely, and no injuries were reported, the city said.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are currently available.

Click to play video: 'Fire claims vacant Winnipeg duplex early Monday'
Fire claims vacant Winnipeg duplex early Monday

 

Advertisement
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSWinnipeg firefighterswinnipeg house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers