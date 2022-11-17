Menu

Health

N.S. health officials to hold briefing amid rise in respiratory illnesses

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Dr. Robert Strang and Dr. Andrew Lynk hold a news briefing on respiratory illnesses in Nova Scotia.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon as the region’s largest children’s hospital reports an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses.

The briefing will include Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Andrew Lynk, the chief and chair of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre.

Read more: ‘Exactly where we knew we’d be’: Early start to respiratory virus season in N.S.

This will be Strang’s first public media availability since his last briefing at the end of August, where he said he was concerned about COVID-19 complacency.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

The IWK said earlier this week that respiratory virus season in Nova Scotia started earlier and more intensely than usual this year, especially among the younger population.

Read more: Mask mandates: Here’s where provinces and territories stand amid expert pleas

On Tuesday, the hospital said its pediatric ICU has been operating between 100 and 160 per cent capacity for nearly two weeks.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is one illness on the rise. Currently, there are 119 known cases from the recent provincial report — many in children under the age of six.

Read more: Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high dose flu shots for seniors

Influenza and COVID-19 are also circulating.

According to the province’s latest monthly COVID-19 report, there were 4,769 PCR positive results, 234 hospitalizations and 27 deaths from COVID-19 during the month of October. All of the deaths were among people aged 70 and older, the report said.

Since the beginning of March, 49 children under the age of 18 were hospitalized with COVID-19.

— with files from Callum Smith

