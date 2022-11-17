N.S. health officials to hold briefing amid rise in respiratory illnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Nova Scotia are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon as the region’s largest children’s hospital reports an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses.

The briefing will include Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Andrew Lynk, the chief and chair of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre.

This will be Strang’s first public media availability since his last briefing at the end of August, where he said he was concerned about COVID-19 complacency.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

The IWK said earlier this week that respiratory virus season in Nova Scotia started earlier and more intensely than usual this year, especially among the younger population.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the hospital said its pediatric ICU has been operating between 100 and 160 per cent capacity for nearly two weeks.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is one illness on the rise. Currently, there are 119 known cases from the recent provincial report — many in children under the age of six.

Read more: Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high dose flu shots for seniors

Influenza and COVID-19 are also circulating.

According to the province’s latest monthly COVID-19 report, there were 4,769 PCR positive results, 234 hospitalizations and 27 deaths from COVID-19 during the month of October. All of the deaths were among people aged 70 and older, the report said.

Since the beginning of March, 49 children under the age of 18 were hospitalized with COVID-19.

— with files from Callum Smith