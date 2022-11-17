Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high dose flu shots for seniors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Busier than usual respiratory illness season adds pressure to N.S. health system'
Busier than usual respiratory illness season adds pressure to N.S. health system
With sicknesses like COVID-19, influenza and RSV circulating around us in Nova Scotia, the respiratory illness season is off to a busier start than usual. While the majority of cases do not require hospitalization, those that do add to the pressure the overall system is facing amid growing staffing shortages. Callum Smith reports.

Nova Scotia’s NDP is calling for the province to make a high-dose influenza vaccine free for residents over the age of 65, amid a spike in flu and respiratory illness.

While the standard flu vaccine is free for Nova Scotians, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that seniors get the higher-dose version, which costs more than $80 out of pocket.

Read more: Is COVID harming immune systems? Here’s what we know, and what we don’t

NDP health spokesperson Susan Leblanc says the health-care system is already pushed to the brink due to circulating respiratory viruses, noting that the Public Health Agency of Canada has declared a flu epidemic.

Leblanc says the province should protect older Nova Scotians and follow the lead of other provinces that have made the high-dose flu shot free for all seniors.

Read more: Mask mandates: Here’s where provinces and territories stand amid expert pleas

Halifax children’s hospital IWK Health Centre and its QEII Health Sciences Centre have both reported overcrowding.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is holding a news conference later today to discuss respiratory illnesses in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.

