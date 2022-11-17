Hamilton’s public schools will close to students if education workers walk out Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Both of Hamilton’s largest school boards will close their doors to in-person learning Monday should Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) caretakers and maintenance workers walk off the job.

In a note to parents on Thursday afternoon, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) director of education Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini said in the even of a strike schools “would do real‐time, connected (synchronous) remote learning until further notice.”

She went on to say EarlyON Centres, all licensed before‐ and after‐school programs, and authorized recreation programs would be cancelled.

However, Early Learning and Child Care Centres will open on a modified schedule.

Students are being alerted to take home essentials before end of day Friday.

The city’s Catholic School Board said Wednesday its schools would also close and students would transition to remote learning.

In a joint statement, chair Pat Daly and director of education David Hansen advised parents and guardians to contact their child’s principal before Friday, should they need a remote device.

Several Ontario school boards have said they will move to remote learning next week indefinitely if an education workers’ strike continues.

Earlier today, CUPE served notice of their intention to initiate a full withdrawal of services starting on Monday, November 21, 2022. Please read our full labour update here: https://t.co/9k9SKOrMES pic.twitter.com/cmIPCnByNe — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) November 16, 2022

On Thursday, Ontario’s Ministry of Education directed school boards to “implement contingency plans” after the union representing some 55,000 education workers issued another strike notice.

In a memo, obtained by Global News, the Ministry of Education said it was making the request to school boards in an effort to “minimize disruptions to students, parents and guardians in the event that CUPE does not reach and agreement, and proceeds with its strike action.”

“School boards that would be affected by a work withdrawal by CUPE staff should carefully assess how best to ensure student safety and continuity of learning,” the memo read.

The ministry said if a board determines its schools can’t stay open, they must “support students in a speedy transition to remote learning” and that facilities should remain open to staff so they are able to “deliver remote learning.”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents custodians, educational assistants, administrative staff in schools, librarians and bus drivers, said Wednesday that negotiations with the Ontario government had once again broken down.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE-OSBCU, said members will walk off the job for a “full strike” on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Walton said the two sides had reached a middle ground with the government on wages, but claimed the government has refused to “invest in the services that students need and parents expect.”

In a statement Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is “disappointed” that the union filed another strike notice.

Lecce said that since talks resumed, the government has put forward “multiple improved offers” to CUPE members, that he said “would have added hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower income workers.”

Both sides have indicated the talks will continue ahead of the strike deadline.

– with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson