South Simcoe police to outfit all front-line officers with body-worn cameras in 2023

South Simcoe police officers will soon be using body-worn cameras on a more regular basis after the technology was first used in a pilot project last year.

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Innisfil Police Services Board has approved a program that will see South Simcoe Police Service officers outfitted with body-worn cameras.

Police say 75 Axon body-worn cameras will be issued to all front-line officers, along with officers in the traffic and community mobilization and engagement units.

“The cameras are a step forward in modernizing policing services while enhancing trust, accountability and transparency between officers and the public,” said acting police chief John Van Dyke.

The police service is entering into a five-year agreement with AXON Public Safety Canada Inc. starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

In addition, the police services board approved the hiring of a full-time redaction clerk in early 2023.

The roll-out of the cameras follows a four-month pilot project to determine the value of the cameras regarding evidence collection, trust, transparency, accountability and service effectiveness.

Police also say they conducted a public opinion survey.

“In endorsing the body-worn camera program, the board would like to thank residents for their valuable feedback. The public opinion survey showed overwhelming community support for BWCs,” said police services board chair Chris Gariepy.