Nova Scotia high school student helps raise awareness for Iran

After realizing many people his age were unaware of the ongoing tragedies and protests that are happening in his home country of Iran, Kamyar Kokabifar wanted to help raise awareness.

“I would tell them, and they would be shocked,” said Kokabifar, a Grade 10 student at Sackville High School.

“I’m from Iran. My family is from Iran, and I saw my mom worried. She was crying because my family is over there, and I was like, I need to do something.”

Iran has been engaged in a brutal crackdown on protesters amid nationwide protests. The demonstrations first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s so-called morality police.

She was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Kokabifar says he approached one of his teachers to help him come up with an idea to engage students and then pitched the idea to his class.

That idea was “a vow of social silence,” where participants opt not to speak socially in classrooms, the hallways or during their lunch hour.

Teacher Melissa Doherty says the students were engaged by Kokabifar’s plan and wanted to help.

“One child can absolutely have a concrete effect and the ripple effect is unbelievable. That’s what I love about the high school age is they have this huge sense of social justice, so I’ve always been a proponent of if you hook their heart, you’ll get it into your head,” she says.

Kokabifar says he chose to do a vow of social silence because “whenever there is a moment of silence … it’s pretty serious stuff.”

More than 150 students participated in the vow and to show their commitment, they placed a handprint on a poster of the Iranian flag.

Ronan Doherty was one of those students.

“What we’re doing here is a great way to allow all students in this building to show their support as it can be difficult to find a way to help. So, when people show initiative like this you can really take action,” says Ronan Doherty.

Kokabifar says he had time to reflect on the power of his voice with his mother and his family in Iran, whom he says are all very proud of him.

“It’s a very big deal,” he said. “I’m so happy people actually participated in this.”