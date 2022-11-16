Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported at Oshawa convenience store

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an early-morning robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store on King Street.

Police said a suspect entered the store, allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

Officers said the suspect left the area on foot.

“The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries,” officers said in a news release.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a baseball cap, a black and white face mask, a black jacket with white lettering, a hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.