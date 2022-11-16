Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported at Oshawa convenience store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 1:27 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an early-morning robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store on King Street.

Police said a suspect entered the store, allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

Officers said the suspect left the area on foot.

“The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries,” officers said in a news release.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a baseball cap, a black and white face mask, a black jacket with white lettering, a hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

