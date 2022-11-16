Menu

Crime

Police arrest 2nd suspect in connection with robbery involving axe in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 10:06 am
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a robbery involving an axe in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 25, officers received a report of a robbery in the St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Officers said a man and woman entered a store and began “concealing items.”

Police said they both attempted to leave without making any attempt to pay.

“When employees approached the man prior to him leaving, he swung an axe striking one victim causing minor injuries and forcing them to back away,” police said in a news release.

According to police, both suspects fled the area on foot.

Police said on Sunday, 18-year-old Jordania Henderson-Lugg, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Officers said on Wednesday, 20-year-old Luke Poirier, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, assault causing bodily harm, mischief and weapons dangerous.

Police said Poirier is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

