Guelph police investigate after intruder confronts homeowner

A homeowner in Guelph was confronted by an unwanted visitor in his house.
Guelph police were called to a home on Glasgow Street South on Tuesday night after a woman was discovered inside just before midnight.
Investigators say the woman entered a bedroom and claimed that the male resident was sleeping in her bed.
They say she allegedly made threats toward the man before fleeing.
Investigators believe the same suspect broke into the same house over the weekend.
Police are looking for a woman about 35 years of age, last seen wearing a black and grey jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7285, or Crime Stoppers.
