Crime

Guelph police investigate after intruder confronts homeowner

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 16, 2022 12:32 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A homeowner in Guelph was confronted by an unwanted visitor in his house.

Guelph police were called to a home on Glasgow Street South on Tuesday night after a woman was discovered inside just before midnight.

Investigators say the woman entered a bedroom and claimed that the male resident was sleeping in her bed.

They say she allegedly made threats toward the man before fleeing.

Read more: Police seek man on electric scooter after break-in reported at Guelph business

Investigators believe the same suspect broke into the same house over the weekend.

Police are looking for a woman about 35 years of age, last seen wearing a black and grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7285, or Crime Stoppers.

 

