Guelph police investigate after intruder confronts homeowner

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A homeowner in Guelph was confronted by an unwanted visitor in his house.

Guelph police were called to a home on Glasgow Street South on Tuesday night after a woman was discovered inside just before midnight.

Investigators say the woman entered a bedroom and claimed that the male resident was sleeping in her bed.

They say she allegedly made threats toward the man before fleeing.

Investigators believe the same suspect broke into the same house over the weekend.

Police are looking for a woman about 35 years of age, last seen wearing a black and grey jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7285, or Crime Stoppers.