Police seek man on electric scooter after break-in reported at Guelph business

Guelph police are investigating a break, enter, and theft at a north-end business.

They say a man was captured on security video at a business on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West around 4 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the man arrived on an electric scooter and gained entry into the business using a pry bar.

They say two cash drawers containing a small amount of cash and three tablet computers were taken from the premises.

Anyone with information on the break-in can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7419, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.