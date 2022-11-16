Menu

Crime

21-year-old man charged in connection with homicide investigation in Georgina, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:13 pm
Police say 21-year-old Bradley Strickler has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Georgina, Ont.
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 15, just after 5 a.m., officers received a report of a house fire on Miami Drive.

Police said the fire was extinguished and the homeowner was located deceased inside.

Read more: Police seek possible witness in Georgina, Ont. homicide investigation

The victim has since been identified as 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier of Georgina.

Police said her death has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, on Oct. 25, police arrested 21-year-old Bradley Strickler from Georgina.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault and arson with disregard for human life.

Officers said he has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

