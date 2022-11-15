EMS says 2 teens seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash west of Airdrie

Two teens were seriously injured after two vehicles collided on a road west of Airdrie, Alta., on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the RCMP issued a news release saying emergency crews were called to the scene of a “serious motor vehicle collision at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24.”

“RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area,” police said. “Traffic cannot pass through at this time. An update will be sent when the scene is clear.”

Police said an RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

According to EMS, an 18-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life-threatening condition, while a 17-year-old girl was taken to the same hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition.

EMS added there were other people in the two vehicles besides those taken to hospital but did not have details on how many or if they were injured. The EMS spokesperson noted that as of 6:30 p.m., there were no fatalities reported.