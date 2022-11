See more sharing options

A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Carstairs, Alta. has left one person dead.

Didsbury and Airdrie RCMP arrived on scene Saturday morning and are redirecting traffic in the southbound lane of the Highway 2, north of Highway 581.

RCMP did not provide any additional details on the victim. Police continue to investigate the collision.