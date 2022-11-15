Calgary police seek youth driver in relation to hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to find a youth believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that involved a police officer in the northwest community of Huntington Hills.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at around 3:30 a.m., a woman reported her 15-year-old daughter was missing along with the woman’s vehicle. Police said the woman used a locator application on a cellphone to track the girl to the Huntington Hills area.

The Calgary Police Service said officers located the vehicle in the 0 to 100 block of Hunterhorn Drive N.E. with two occupants inside. As one officer was speaking to the driver, the driver pulled away from the curb and hit the officer’s leg. The vehicle then fled the area.

Last month, the CPS charged a 15-year-old girl with one count of theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident.

Officers are now trying to locate a 17-year-old boy who is believed to be the driver. He is wanted for:

One count of failing to stop after an accident

One count of criminal flight from police

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000

One count of failing to comply with a sentence or disposition

“As police, it’s our duty to protect the public from incredibly reckless acts like this. Individuals that show no regard for the safety of our officers, or citizens need to be held responsible for their actions,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.