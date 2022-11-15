Healthy-looking Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers depart for Grey Cup in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

All eyes were on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros as the team departed for the 109th Grey Cup.

Collaros and the rest of the team boarded a plane bound for Regina on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s championship game.

Collaros wasn’t using crutches and didn’t have a noticeable limp, but he still appeared to be walking a little gingerly up the stairs to the airplane after injuring his right ankle in their win over the BC Lions in the Western Final.

It’s pretty clear Collaros won’t be 100 per cent on Sunday.

Collaros was brought down awkwardly late in the fourth quarter and watched the end of the game from the sidelines. Immediately afterward, he said there was no question he’d play in the Grey Cup game.

Collaros and the Bombers will have their first practice in Regina on Wednesday.

The Bombers will go for a third straight Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday beginning at 5:00 pm.