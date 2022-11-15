Grey Cup championship teams set to land in Regina on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Grey Cup Festival is underway Tuesday, uniting football fans from across the country.

The teams are set to arrive in Regina later Tuesday.

The Toronto Argonauts are set to arrive in Regina around 4 p.m., with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers coming in around 6 p.m.

Cameco will host a free pancake breakfast in Saskatoon Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Prairieland Park.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces will begin the Purolator Highway 11 Cup Run at 11:30 a.m. to bring the championship trophy to Regina. Stops will be made along the way in Davidson, Chamberlain and Lumsden.

Indigenous leaders will be part of the procession to recognize and acknowledge the passing of the Cup from Treaty 6 to Treaty 4 territory.

The Cup is scheduled to arrive in time for the Sirius XM Kickoff Party.

The SaskTel Digital Zone will open Wednesday at 5 p.m. to visit free of charge. There will be a virtual projection field goal-kicking competition, video game challenges and virtual reality sports experiences.

Football fans can build their favourite roster or choose members of their favourite CFL team to take photos within augmented reality photo booths.

The Digital Zone can be found at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

Until the end the night, the Sirius XM Kickoff Party will rock the Viterra International Trade Center.

Eight-time Juno Award-winning artist Colin James will headline the SiriusXM Kickoff Party, returning to his home province of Saskatchewan to celebrate the Grey Cup.

This is an all-ages event and will give families the chance to experience Riderville before the venue changes to 19-plus the next day.