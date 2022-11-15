Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mask wearing a ‘personal choice,’ Ontario health minister says day after top doctor’s advice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge'
Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge
Ontario’s top doctor ‘strongly’ recommends masking indoors as viruses surge

Ontario’s health minister says it’s a personal choice to wear a mask.

A masked Sylvia Jones is defending the majority of her Progressive Conservative colleagues who did not wear masks in the legislature today — including Premier Doug Ford.

That stands in contrast to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore’s message to Ontarians on Monday, in which he strongly recommended masking indoors.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario emergency departments told to prepare for ‘extreme surge’ in demand

Ford said Sunday that Ontarians should wear a mask every time possible.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Moore made the masking recommendation in a bid to ease pressure on children’s hospitals, which are at capacity provincewide due to respiratory illnesses and have had to cancel non-urgent surgeries to deal with the surge of young patients in intensive care, emergency departments and pediatric wards.

Advertisement
OntarioDoug FordMasksDr. Kieran MooremaskingSylvia JonesOntario Health MinisterOntario MasksHealth Minister Sylvia JonesOntario mask recommendation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers