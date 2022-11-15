Mask wearing a ‘personal choice,’ Ontario health minister says day after top doctor’s advice

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says it’s a personal choice to wear a mask.

A masked Sylvia Jones is defending the majority of her Progressive Conservative colleagues who did not wear masks in the legislature today — including Premier Doug Ford.

That stands in contrast to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore’s message to Ontarians on Monday, in which he strongly recommended masking indoors.

Ford said Sunday that Ontarians should wear a mask every time possible.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Moore made the masking recommendation in a bid to ease pressure on children’s hospitals, which are at capacity provincewide due to respiratory illnesses and have had to cancel non-urgent surgeries to deal with the surge of young patients in intensive care, emergency departments and pediatric wards.