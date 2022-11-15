Menu

Crime

8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms, marijuana and guns seized in Greenwood, B.C. raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:02 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Mounties seized a massive amount of marijuana and magic mushrooms Monday during a weapons raid of a rural property in Greenwood, B.C.

The search warrant was executed by RCMP resources from across the Southern Interior in addition to the national weapons enforcement unit, and was aimed at seizing firearms from a property on Lind Creek Road.

“As a result, nine firearms were seized including a prohibited firearm and are being processed for forensic evidence as well as eight garbage bags containing psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers containing marijuana were seized,” RCMP said in a press release.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering threats as a result of the investigation.

In addition, police will be forwarding a detailed report to Crown counsel with respect to firearm offences, possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule II and a Schedule III drug, such as marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as production of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

All three individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing and have subsequently been released with multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midway RCMP at 250-644-8896.

