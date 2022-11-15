Menu

Canada

‘Insult’ to francophones: N.B. groups demand Austin resign from language committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 12:33 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are at odds over former People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin’s involvement in a committee that will respond to a review of the Official Languages Act. Silas Brown explains.

Eighteen francophone groups in New Brunswick are calling for Kris Austin to resign from a legislature committee that is reviewing the province’s Official Languages Act.

The organization that represents the province’s Acadians — Societe de l’Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick — led a news conference today to decry Premier Blaine Higgs’s nomination to the committee of Austin, who is minister of public safety and solicitor general.

Read more: Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee

The groups say that Austin, former leader of the defunct People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, once proposed to merge the francophone health system into the English one and to abolish the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick.

Acadian society president Alexandre Cedric Doucet says it is an “insult” that someone like Austin has been named to a committee that is tasked with improving the province’s bilingualism legislation.

Read more: Higgs, Trudeau at odds over Kris Austin’s involvement in language committee

Yvon Godin, president of the association of New Brunswick’s francophone municipalities, asked for support from English-speaking New Brunswickers, adding that French speakers are not a threat but an asset.

Last week, Higgs committed to supporting bilingualism and defended Austin, who he said never opposed official bilingualism in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022

© 2022 The Canadian Press

