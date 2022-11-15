Lindsay police make arrests for uttering threats, bank fraud; stolen vehicle recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made recent arrests for incidents that occurred at a store and a bank.

On Monday around 9:10 p.m., Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a Lindsay Street South business. Officers learned that an unwanted customer had threatened a store employee.

A search of the area located the suspect who was arrested.

Doug Allen, 79, of Lindsay, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 22

Fraud arrest

On Nov. 10 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a local bank after an employee suspected a woman was using fake identification to attempt to obtain a credit card.

Officers arrested the woman who police say continued to provide false information about her identity.

Lynn Bunla, 30, of Montreal, was charged with obtaining credit by false pretences or fraud, possession of an identity document, identity theft — obtaining or possessing another person’s identity information, personation with intent to obtain property, attempting to use a forged document and obstructing a peace officer.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay court.

Stolen vehicle recovered in Cornwall

On Monday morning around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from a Kent Street West parking lot. Police say the owner parked the vehicle around 6 a.m. and returned to discover it was missing.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were notified by the Cornwall Police Service that the vehicle was recovered in its jurisdiction. A woman is in custody for the theft.