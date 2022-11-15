Puppy abandoned in stolen vehicle, found amid ill-gotten gains: Kamloops RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An adorable pup was abandoned in a stolen vehicle Monday and Mounties are looking to reunite it with its family, while solving a crime.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Tk’emlups RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business in the 1400 block of Chief Louis Way in Kamloops, B.C.

Thieves made off with a 2022 3500 Dodge Ram pickup and trailer, three dirt bikes, six sets of vehicle tires, and various tools associated with the business.

Tk’emlups RCMP with support from Kamloops RCMP city officers and the Southeast District Police Dog Service tracked the stolen truck to a residence in the 2000 block of Pinantan Pritchard Road.

2:24 Kamloops top cop decries ‘revolving door’ justice system

RCMP said in a press release that the men located at the residence claimed no ownership or knowledge of how the vehicle had come to be on the property, nor did they know who owned the puppy found inside.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are asking anyone who has knowledge of ownership of this puppy, who appears to (be) a Rottweiler cross, to contact us,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP said in a press release.

“The male puppy was wearing a red, harness at the time of his rescue and has been taken to a safe place until we can identify his owner. As well, we are seeking any information related to the location of a trailer and three dirt-bikes.”

The three dirt bikes — a blue 2018 Yamaha, a red 2020 Honda and a red 2019 Honda — along with a white box trailer that has “residential & commercial 2lb spray foam insulation” and the phone number “250-819-2991” written on the side and back, as well as the tools, remain outstanding.

Anyone with information about this puppy, or the whereabouts of the items stolen during the break-and-enter, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2022-40844.