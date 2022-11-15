Menu

Crime

Shoplifter punches, tries to stab security guard, Penticton RCMP say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 10:39 am
During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the (loss prevention officer) and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors. View image in full screen
During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the (loss prevention officer) and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors. Courtesy: Penticton RCMP

Mounties are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a security guard at a Penticton business Monday night.

In a press release, police said that around 9 p.m., a loss prevention officer confronted a man about allegedly shoplifting at a Green Avenue business.

“During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the (loss prevention officer) and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors,” RCMP said.

“The suspect departed in a dark-coloured, late-model Chevrolet sedan.”

RCMP said the suspect is around 30 to 35 years old, has short brown hair, a goatee, and was wearing a letterman-style jacket, a red toque, and glasses.

“We are turning to the community in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said Const. Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP.

Anyone with information can call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2022-18384.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

