Canada

Deal means Western University classes will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 6:23 am
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Western University and the union representing about 1,500 faculty members have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a strike.

It comes after several months of negotiations between University of Western Faculty Association and the London, Ont., university.

The union had set a strike deadline for just before midnight Monday, after members voted 91 per cent to authorize strike action last month.

Read more: Western University students brace for possible faculty strike Tuesday

The union has said some of its main issues during this round of bargaining were equitable workloads, equal access to benefits and job security for contract faculty members.

The negotiations were restricted by provincial legislation that caps public-sector wages at 1 per cent annual increases for a three-year period.

The two sides started negotiations in April and faculty members had been working without a contract since June.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

