New action group focuses on safe transportation for Indigenous women

Cab companies and vehicles for hire in Winnipeg are partnering with a new committee designed to create safe rides for Indigenous women.

“If you’re Indigenous in Winnipeg, you or someone you know has experienced violence, racism or abuse of some form when taking a cab,” said committee member Nikki Komaksiutiksak.

“To make changes, we must come together and learn from each other with conversation and education.”

A committee made up of Indigenous mothers and grandmothers recently met with members of the taxi industry and the two sides have agreed on a verbal statement of commitment to reconciliation, which will soon be turned into a signed document.

Key initiatives agreed on include required training for all current and future vehicle for hire drivers, which would include historical teachings from an Indigenous perspective.

A new position would also be created that would ensure Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited have a safe place to file complaints or concerns about city-regulated services including taxis.

A statement agreed to by Unicity’s Taxi, Duffy’s Taxi and the Winnipeg Community Taxi Association reads: “Winnipeg’s taxi industry has heard first hand and respects the lived experience of Indigenous women and girls and two spirited people who have experienced unsafe transportation with taxis. We have heard and are committed to support their call for change.”