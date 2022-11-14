Menu

Health

Interior Health watching closely as respiratory illnesses rise in Canada

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 8:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Interior Health monitoring respiratory illnesses after uptick in cases across Canada'
Interior Health monitoring respiratory illnesses after uptick in cases across Canada
WATCH: With a surge in hospitalizations and respiratory viruses across Canada, some health officials in the country are once again recommending wearing masks, as well as other precautionary measures. Interior Health says while it's monitoring the situation closely, there are several ways you can prevent the risk of infection. Jayden Wasney reports.

With a surge in hospitalizations and respiratory viruses across Canada — at the same time COVID-19 still rages on — some health officials in the country are once again recommending wearing masks, as well as other precautionary measures.

Interior Health meanwhile says its monitoring the situation closely.

“We are beginning to see an increase in the number of individuals that are getting sick and presenting to the emergency department or see their primary care provider,” said Interior Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

The region’s top doctor says that while we have not seen the same impacts here as provinces like Ontario, the situation is being closely monitored.

“Currently the situation is fine in terms of capacity for the hospital, but we really always look forward to individuals doing their part so that we prevent hospitalizations,” explained Dr. Mema.

Read more: Top Ontario doctor to ask public to mask up as respiratory illnesses rage: sources

“Using masks is optional, it’s a personal choice, and can certainly protect individuals but the main tool we have to prevent disease is vaccination.”

According to Mema, influenza may be more severe for certain people, after COVID-19 dominated for the last several years.

“All the COVID and travel restrictions have resulted in us not seeing a lot of influenza in the past couple years, so this is really the first year in a while that we’re seeing the flu come back as a normal season,” described Dr. Mema.

Trending Now

“Those who are most affected are the extremes of age, so the young individuals but also people over 60 years of age. They have the highest risk of complications, so it’s very important that they get influenza vaccine.”

Read more: Flu vaccine uptake drops in New Brunswick as the viral season begins

Despite the spike in illnesses, vaccination rates among children remain relatively low in the Interior.

“About 30 per cent of children have received two doses of the COVID vaccine, and it’s important to get it because it can prevent complications of other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Mema.

“People can get two viruses at the same time and being vaccinated for one or both of them is a benefit.”

Meanwhile, one pharmacy owner in Kelowna says she’s seen a steady uptake in both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in the city.

Read more: B.C. pharmacy issues alert after liquid acetaminophen for kids mislabelled

“We get people coming in for both all the time,” said owner of Juniper Pharmacy, Melissa Keith.

“Usually if they’re coming in just for a flu shot, it’s because they’ve gotten the COVID vaccine already somewhere else.”

Keith added that those in search of children’s medication may have a difficult time finding it for a little longer.

“We’ve seen a shortage of Tylenol Suspension in particular,” expressed Keith

Read more: Canada secures more foreign shipments of kids’ pain medications amid ongoing shortage

“We’ve also seen Gravol Suspension shortages as well and a lot of people coming in looking for it and we don’t have it.”

Health Canada announced Monday afternoon that it has secured a foreign supply of children’s medication and will be available for purchase in the coming weeks

COVID-19OntarioKelownaVaccineCanadaInterior HealthFluInfluenzahospitalizationsillnessrespiratory
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

