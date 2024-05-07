Saskatchewan sees record number of surgeries despite long wait times

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is boasting a record number of surgeries performed in the province.

The Ministry of Health said 95,700 surgeries were performed between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

“Our surgical teams are making significant strides in ensuring patients receive timely surgical procedures. Our government continues to make record investments in human resources to increase capacity in our surgical systems and address wait times,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

Almost 6,000 more surgeries were done in the past year compared to the year before.

The province said there were also 14 per cent less people on the wait list for surgery compared to last year.

The Saskatchewan NDP called out some of the discrepancies the provincial government spoke about, saying that Saskatchewan still had some of the longest wait times in Canada.

“The latest national data shows that Saskatchewan still has the longest average wait times for key procedures like knee and hip replacements,” Health critic Vicki Mowat said.

Hindley said it was still important to note that they are making significant reductions on the wait list.