Student with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto school: police

A Toronto school is in lockdown because a student has been stabbed, police say.

The student has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road for reports of a stabbing at around 3:07 p.m.

Police said a school in the area — Birchmount Park Collegiate — was in lockdown and that there were reports a student had been stabbed.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Toronto District School Board said the lockdown was being lifted.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said they believed the stabbing took place inside the school.

Police and paramedics are both on the scene — the student will be rushed to hospital.

In an update just after 4 p.m., police said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Officers were at the school to assist children and families leaving the school at the end of the day.

