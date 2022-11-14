Student with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto school: police

A Toronto school is in lockdown because a student has been stabbed, police say.
The student has life-threatening injuries, according to police.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road for reports of a stabbing at around 3:07 p.m.
Read more: Stabbing outside of Toronto high school happened just after dismissal: principal
Police said a school in the area — Birchmount Park Collegiate — was in lockdown and that there were reports a student had been stabbed.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Toronto District School Board said the lockdown was being lifted.
A spokesperson for Toronto police said they believed the stabbing took place inside the school.
Police and paramedics are both on the scene — the student will be rushed to hospital.
In an update just after 4 p.m., police said the victim had life-threatening injuries.
Officers were at the school to assist children and families leaving the school at the end of the day.
Comments