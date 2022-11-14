Quebec community in mourning over murder of 69-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Another quiet street, in a usually calm Quebec neighbourhood, has been shaken.

On Saturday afternoon, officers found 69-year-old Donna Callahan gravely injured in her home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

She died in hospital a short time later.

It was a family member who called police, concerned that they hadn’t heard from her in a while.

Callahan’s husband, 64-year-old Terry Oligny, was arrested at the scene.

Oligny appeared in court on Monday via videoconference. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

His lawyer says he has only received part of the evidence and will need time to evaluate it all.

He’s due back in court on Dec. 21.

Claudine Thibodeau, social worker with SOS violence conjugale, is calling Callahan’s death the 14th femicide in Quebec this year.

“We’re at 21 deaths related to intimate partner violence. Fourteen women, six children,” said Thibodeau. “It’s worse than last year, which was already a very bad year. So it’s extremely concerning that violence seems to be so prevalent in our society.”

Callahan’s death has shocked her community.

Recently retired, she worked as a daycare technician for two decades at St. John’s School, not far from where she lived.

The principal says Callahan had such a strong connection with the children that after her retirement, she returned to the school as a lunch supervisor.

“Mrs. Donna, as she was known to the children and to most of the staff, has been part of this community for over 20 years,” said Colleen Lauzier, St. John’s School principal. “I’ve worked with Donna closely over a long period of time and she will be greatly missed.”

To help students and staff deal with the grief, Riverside school board has sent a team of professionals to the school.

Lauzier says they’re trying to focus on remembering Callahan’s life — and not how it ended.

“She was always someone with a smile — caring, kind, generous with her time and love for the kids,” said Lauzier.